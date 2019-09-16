Elliot Coin Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Elliot Coin has a market capitalization of $7,353.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Elliot Coin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000321 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 24,598,135 coins and its circulating supply is 23,983,431 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

