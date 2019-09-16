Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,775,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 774,296 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.19.
Separately, HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.
