Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,775,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 774,296 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.19.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

