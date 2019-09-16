EBCoin (EBC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. EBCoin has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,554.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EBCoin has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

