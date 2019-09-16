Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 521,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.58. 2,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,211. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyadic International news, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.