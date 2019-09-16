Dock Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. Dock has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00198875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.01194609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00088315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021507 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,749,191 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

