Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Maxim Group set a $110.00 target price on Dine Brands Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

DIN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.18. 194,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,780. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.41. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a net margin of 11.73%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $821,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,058.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,215,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,507,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,023,000 after buying an additional 72,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 76.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 302,500 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $50,374,000.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

