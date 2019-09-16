Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,472,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 8,015,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days. Approximately 48.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE DDS traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.32. 10,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,239. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $154,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,305,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,005,000 after buying an additional 78,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

