Dignity (LON:DTY) Price Target Cut to GBX 500 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Dignity from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Dignity alerts:

Shares of DTY stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.06 million and a PE ratio of 21.14. Dignity has a 52-week low of GBX 455.20 ($5.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,125 ($14.70). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 647.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Prearranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.