DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $1,922.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00716029 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003308 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

