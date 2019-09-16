Deutsche Bank Reiterates “CHF 350” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 340 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a CHF 355 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 370 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 351.13.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

