Denarius Hits Market Capitalization of $540,989.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $540,989.00 and $1,710.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000200 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,279,974 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

