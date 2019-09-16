Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Gap Down to $60.01

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.99, but opened at $60.01. Delta Air Lines shares last traded at $59.07, with a volume of 7,354,318 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 228.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 167,773 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

