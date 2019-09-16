Delphy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $200,805.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Delphy has a market cap of $3.24 million and $200,805.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00198047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.01184428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00089729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021165 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,903,969 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

