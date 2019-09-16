DEEX Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market cap of $439,025.00 and approximately $850.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005235 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000881 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

