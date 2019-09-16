Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) Trading Up 50%

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DWOG) was up 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 120,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 956% from the average daily volume of 11,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Well Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Well Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.