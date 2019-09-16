Deanna T. Brady Sells 40,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Deanna T. Brady sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,761,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:HRL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. 1,542,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
