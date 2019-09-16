Deanna T. Brady Sells 40,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Deanna T. Brady sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,761,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. 1,542,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

