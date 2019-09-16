DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading Down 5.2%

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.82, 808,774 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 251% from the average session volume of 230,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 17.25%.

DavidsTea Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

