Dash (DASH) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Dash has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market cap of $807.96 million and $220.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $89.36 or 0.00876423 BTC on major exchanges including B2BX, BitFlip, Upbit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003241 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001660 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,041,834 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Gate.io, LocalTrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Mercatox, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Bibox, Bittrex, Kucoin, Coinsuper, BiteBTC, WazirX, Iquant, LBank, Negocie Coins, Coinroom, Kraken, Bisq, BX Thailand, Exrates, ACX, COSS, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, TradeOgre, BitBay, Bleutrade, Stocks.Exchange, HBUS, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Huobi, xBTCe, C-Patex, Coinsquare, Coinhub, CryptoBridge, Indodax, OpenLedger DEX, Instant Bitex, Bittylicious, YoBit, CoinExchange, Graviex, Trade By Trade, Altcoin Trader, CoinEx, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Crex24, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Exmo, Koineks, Ovis, Binance, Cryptomate, ABCC, Upbit, OKEx, ZB.COM, Kuna, B2BX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, BitFlip, Liquid, Coindeal, Braziliex, C2CX, Tidex and CEX.IO. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

