Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 19.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after buying an additional 50,164 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 360,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,598,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,458,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tavio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $17,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.46. 136,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

