CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $23.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.89 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $12.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.34 million to $88.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.69 million, with estimates ranging from $51.68 million to $64.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 158.05%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CTMX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 138,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,087. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $417.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 611,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 735,320 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 687,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.