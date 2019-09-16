CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Given a $81.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Guggenheim set a $81.00 price target on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.39 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.10.

CONE stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.78. 594,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,741. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $75.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 548,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

