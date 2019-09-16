CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,257. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $129.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 148,501 shares during the period. 25.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.