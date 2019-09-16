Crown Price Hits $0.0496 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $2,774.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,020,497 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

