Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Position Lessened by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the period. Crown makes up about 4.0% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Crown were worth $42,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 329,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Crown by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $63.08. 1,072,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

