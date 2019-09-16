Critical Analysis: Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) versus Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and Papa John’s Int’l, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 4 0 3.00 Papa John’s Int’l 0 0 8 0 3.00

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.00%. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus target price of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Papa John’s Int’l.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Papa John’s Int’l’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Papa John’s Int’l -1.32% -11.61% 5.42%

Dividends

Papa John’s Int’l pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kura Sushi USA does not pay a dividend. Papa John’s Int’l pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Papa John’s Int’l has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Papa John’s Int’l’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $51.74 million 2.86 $1.74 million N/A N/A Papa John’s Int’l $1.57 billion 1.06 $1.65 million $1.34 39.33

Kura Sushi USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Papa John’s Int’l.

Summary

Papa John’s Int’l beats Kura Sushi USA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 5,303 Papa John's restaurants, which included 645 company-owned and 4,658 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

