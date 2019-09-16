Cowen Reiterates “$155.00” Price Target for KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cowen set a $155.00 price objective on KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.35.

Shares of KLAC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.44. The stock had a trading volume of 491,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average is $123.40. KLA-Tencor has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $228,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,097 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

