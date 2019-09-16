CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $428,361.00 and $118,899.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.99 or 0.04594474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

