Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,910 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Corecivic worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 6.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corecivic during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 276.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,608,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,271,000 after acquiring an additional 51,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Corecivic stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 34,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $134,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.