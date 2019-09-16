Contrasting BRF (NYSE:BRFS) and China Xiangtai Food (NYSE:PLIN)

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) and China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRF and China Xiangtai Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRF $9.07 billion 0.82 -$1.22 billion ($0.54) -17.02 China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Xiangtai Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRF.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BRF and China Xiangtai Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRF 2 1 5 0 2.38 China Xiangtai Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRF currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given BRF’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRF is more favorable than China Xiangtai Food.

Profitability

This table compares BRF and China Xiangtai Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRF -11.18% -9.46% -1.73% China Xiangtai Food N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of BRF shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BRF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRF beats China Xiangtai Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRF Company Profile

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. The company primarily sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Chester, Perdix, Banvit, and Kidelli brands. It serves supermarkets, retail stores, wholesalers, food services, and other institutional customers. The company is also involved in the provision of marketing and logistics services; commercialization of electric energy; and import and commercialization of products. BRF S.A. operates primarily in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. is headquartered in Itajaí, Brazil.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products. It also offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat. The company sells its pork and processed meat products to both wholesale and retail markets. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, the People's Republic of China.

