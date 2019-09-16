Contrasting Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Internap (NASDAQ:INAP)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Internap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $103.87 million 3.82 -$9.63 million N/A N/A Internap $317.37 million 0.19 -$62.50 million ($3.01) -0.75

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Internap.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internap has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Internap shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -7.44% -14.49% -8.58% Internap -23.62% N/A -9.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Internap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Internap 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 181.16%. Internap has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 265.04%. Given Internap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Internap is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

Internap beats Aurora Mobile on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

