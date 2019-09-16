ContentBox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $248,162.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, Huobi and DDEX. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $248,162.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007481 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010313 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,259,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

