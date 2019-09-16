Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading Down 5.8%

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.81, approximately 556,169 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 116,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.25 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 713.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 634,868 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 666,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 244,505 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after buying an additional 218,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 545.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 77,555 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

