Constellation (DAG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.22 or 0.04584987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 849,819,142 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

