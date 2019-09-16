Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRFF)

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises.

