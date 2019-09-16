ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Trading 9.1% Higher

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.15 and last traded at $62.53, 17,895,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 6,577,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,051 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

