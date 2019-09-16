ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CNOB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $795.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.
In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $214,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,519 shares of company stock valued at $327,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.
