Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.59

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $4.33. Compugen shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 7,581 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Compugen by 424.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Compugen by 115.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

