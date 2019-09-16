Comparing Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) & JMP Group (OTCMKTS:JMP)

Woodstock (OTCMKTS:WSFL) and JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Woodstock alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Woodstock and JMP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodstock 0 0 0 0 N/A JMP Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

JMP Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.20%. Given JMP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Woodstock.

Risk & Volatility

Woodstock has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMP Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JMP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Woodstock does not pay a dividend. JMP Group pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of JMP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woodstock and JMP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodstock N/A N/A N/A JMP Group 3.36% 5.83% 0.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodstock and JMP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodstock $6.86 million 0.20 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A JMP Group $136.42 million 0.51 -$2.19 million $0.28 12.89

Woodstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JMP Group.

Summary

JMP Group beats Woodstock on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodstock

Woodstock Holdings, Inc. engages in the businesses of security brokerage and investment banking. It trades equity securities on an agency only basis and trades bonds and other instruments on a principal or agency basis on various exchanges as well as maintains selling agreements with mutual fund families and insurance companies offering load and no load funds, annuities and insurance products. The company was founded by William Jasper Raike III in March 1995 and is headquartered in Woodstock, GA.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. In addition, it serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.