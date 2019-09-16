Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SID. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.90. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

