Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Holdings Decreased by Rockshelter Capital Management LLC

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62,850.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the topic of several research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

CVGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 115,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $219.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.81. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.19 million for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

