Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.48.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $95.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,602,000 after buying an additional 2,236,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 9,489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after buying an additional 1,584,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,452,000 after buying an additional 1,051,819 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,749,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after buying an additional 293,069 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

