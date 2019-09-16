Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 47500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

In related news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 200,000 shares of Columbus Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,000.

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

