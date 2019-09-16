Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $457,298,000 after purchasing an additional 482,575 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $326,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 82.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 453,481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 205,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 148.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 15,237 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.19. 78,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,119,005.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $2,697,288. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

