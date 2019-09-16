CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Lifted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,830,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,151 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after buying an additional 849,647 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 633,549 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,032,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,808,000 after buying an additional 439,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 455,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,299,000 after buying an additional 362,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $66.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.54.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $357,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,911 shares in the company, valued at $14,102,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

