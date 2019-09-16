CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50, 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

CLARIANT AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

