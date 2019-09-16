CIBC Initiates Coverage on Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

Research analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Cascades to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CADNF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725. Cascades has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

