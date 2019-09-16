Chromia (CHR) Price Down 12.8% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00198773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.01196757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 249,323,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,089,034 tokens. Chromia's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia's official website is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

