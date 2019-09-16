China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $2.56. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 5,981 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

