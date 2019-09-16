CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.05

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $98.05 and traded as high as $102.93. CGI shares last traded at $102.17, with a volume of 147,518 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB.A. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.15.

Get CGI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.