Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $54,385,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 432,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 62,510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 79,654 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 142,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 83,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Shares of CDAY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,039.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 6,500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $364,000,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $308,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,201,162 shares of company stock worth $895,176,581. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.